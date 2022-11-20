×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: mass shooting | guns | violence | police

2022 on Record Pace With 601 Mass Shootings to Date

(Newsmax)

By    |   Sunday, 20 November 2022 02:27 PM EST

After a week of a pair of mass shootings – an LGBTQ club in Colorado and the University of Virginia – the U.S. total has gone over 600 for the year at a record-setting pace, according to Gun Violence Archive data.

A mass shooting is defined as one where four or more people are injured or killer by firearms, which does not include the shooter being stopped, and by that definition not a single week has gone by in 2022 without at least four mass shootings having been reported in the data, The Washington Post reported.

Nearly 700 mass shootings occurred in 2021, up from 610 in 2020 and just 417 in 2019.

The 2020 year was during the COVID-19 pandemic, where most Democrat-run cities were locked down, too. But the death of George Floyd led to mass protests around America during a presidential election year and calls for defunding the police raised the temperature for anti-police protests.

The Gun Violence Archive started during former President Barack Obama's reelection campaign in 2014 and notably mass shootings had not topped 400 reported since the data began being tracked by the organization.

In the reported 601 mass shootings through Saturday, there have been 621 fatalities and 2,524 injured.

© 2022 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
After a week of a pair of mass shootings - an LGBTQ club in Colorado and the University of Virginia - the U.S. total has gone over 600 for the year at a record-setting pace, according to Gun Violence Archive data.
mass shooting, guns, violence, police
206
2022-27-20
Sunday, 20 November 2022 02:27 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved