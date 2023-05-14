2 Dead, 5 Injured in Mass Shooting Near Border in Yuma

A mass shooting in Yuma, Arizona, just miles from the U.S.-Mexico border has left two men dead, one airlifted to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, and four other teens hospitalized with injuries.

Two men, 19 and 20, were pronounced dead at Yuma Regional Medical Center (YRMC) after the mass shooting at 10:54 p.m. PT, according the Yuma Police Department.

Off-duty law enforcement officers responded to the incident and found the seven men shot. There is no danger to the community, but no information on the shooter, according to Yuma PD.

A 16-year-old boy was flown from YRMC to Phoenix in a life-saving emergency. The other teen boys aged 15, 16, 18, and 19 are being treated at YRMC for injuries that are not life-threatening, according to police.

The names of the dead or the injured have not been released.

The Yuma Police Department encourages anyone with information on the shooting to call (928) 373-4700 or 78-Crime at (928) 782-7463, offering up to a $1,000 cash reward for information leading to an arrest.

Yuma Mayor Douglas Nicholls has been critical of the Biden administration's lack of security on the southern border, particularly amid the ending of Title 42. The number of people crossing from Mexico into the Border Patrol's Yuma Sector had gone from 300 per day a month ago to 1,000 people last Sunday, just days before Title 42's end this week, according to Nicholls.

"Time and time again, communities like Yuma step up," Nicholls said. "This task is going to be too great.

"The influx has already begun."

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.