5 Hospitalized After Maryland Shooting

Police in Bladensburg, Maryland, say five people were hospitalized after a shooting on Friday afternoon, Fox 5 DC reported.

Three victims are said to be in critical condition, officials confirmed to Fox 5.

Brad Bell, bureau chief for 7News DC, tweeted that four people riding in a vehicle were wounded when someone in another vehicle opened fire on a bridge over the Anacostia River.

The Edmonston Police Department tweeted that officers are assisting with the investigation. Residents were advised to avoid the 4300 Block of Bladensburg Rd. "due to an isolated shooting incident that occurred."

The tweet added that the "Edmonston Police Department assures that this incident is not a threat to the safety of the public."

WJLA reported that multiple people had been shot near Annapolis Road in Bladensburg, Maryland. The station added that circumstances of the shooting remained unclear.

According to Fox 5, a call came in around 12:28 p.m. about a shooting on the 4300 block of Bladensburg Rd. in Prince George's County, Maryland.

Bladensburg Police tweeted that it would hold a briefing at 3 p.m. ET Friday to provide an update on the "contact shooting at Annapolis Rd/Bladensburg Rd."

The department's previous tweet said: "SHOOTING INVESTIGATION: Road is closed at Annapolis Rd/Bladensburg Rd in @BladensburgMD for a shooting investigation. Please use an alternative route."