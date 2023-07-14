×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: mass shooting | bladensburg | maryland | critical

5 Hospitalized After Maryland Shooting

By    |   Friday, 14 July 2023 03:18 PM EDT

Police in Bladensburg, Maryland, say five people were hospitalized after a shooting on Friday afternoon, Fox 5 DC reported.

Three victims are said to be in critical condition, officials confirmed to Fox 5.

Brad Bell, bureau chief for 7News DC, tweeted that four people riding in a vehicle were wounded when someone in another vehicle opened fire on a bridge over the Anacostia River.

The Edmonston Police Department tweeted that officers are assisting with the investigation. Residents were advised to avoid the 4300 Block of Bladensburg Rd. "due to an isolated shooting incident that occurred."

The tweet added that the "Edmonston Police Department assures that this incident is not a threat to the safety of the public."

WJLA reported that multiple people had been shot near Annapolis Road in Bladensburg, Maryland. The station added that circumstances of the shooting remained unclear.

According to Fox 5, a call came in around 12:28 p.m. about a shooting on the 4300 block of Bladensburg Rd. in Prince George's County, Maryland.

Bladensburg Police tweeted that it would hold a briefing at 3 p.m. ET Friday to provide an update on the "contact shooting at Annapolis Rd/Bladensburg Rd."

The department's previous tweet said: "SHOOTING INVESTIGATION: Road is closed at Annapolis Rd/Bladensburg Rd in @BladensburgMD for a shooting investigation. Please use an alternative route."

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
Police in Bladensburg, Maryland, say five people were hospitalized after a shooting on Friday afternoon, FOX 5 DC reported.
mass shooting, bladensburg, maryland, critical
219
2023-18-14
Friday, 14 July 2023 03:18 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved