×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: masks

New US COVID Guidelines Allow Most Americans to Go Mask-Free Indoors

New US COVID Guidelines Allow Most Americans to Go Mask-Free Indoors
N95 face masks are seen on display at a Home Depot store in Orlando on the day that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) updated its guidance on masks for the general public. (AP)

Friday, 25 February 2022 03:43 PM

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Friday dramatically eased its COVID-19 guidelines for when Americans should wear masks indoors, a move that means 72% of the U.S. population will reside in communities where indoor face coverings are no longer recommended.

The new masking guidelines shift from a focus on the rate of COVID-19 transmission to local hospitalizations, hospital capacity and infection rates.

Under the prior guidelines, 95% of U.S. counties were considered to be experiencing high transmission, leaving just 5% of U.S. counties under the agency's recommendation for abandoning indoor mask requirements.

The moves come as the wave of coronavirus infections caused by the easily spread omicron variant subsides substantially in the United States and states such as New Jersey have announced plans to lift indoor mask mandates for schools and other public places in the coming days.

With the pandemic now two-years old, many Americans have tired of wearing masks. In addition, studies have shown that for vaccinated people, infections from the omicron variant were less severe and less likely to cause hospitalization and death than previous versions of the coronavirus.

© 2022 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Friday dramatically eased its COVID-19 guidelines for when Americans should wear masks indoors, a move that means 72% of the U.S. population will reside in communities where indoor face coverings are no longer...
masks
185
2022-43-25
Friday, 25 February 2022 03:43 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved