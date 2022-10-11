Doctor: Dissolve Unmasked Pediatrics Group for 'Hypocrisy'

A professor of medicine is calling for the American Academy of Pediatrics to be dissolved after the group posted photos of its members unmasked after calling for masks for children as young as 2 years old.

Dr. Vinayak K. Prasad, a hematologist-oncologist and health researcher at the University of California-San Francisco, tweeted:

"Great to see so many unmasked faces at @AmerAcadPeds indoor gathering Good to document their hypocrisy. This organization pushed masks on 2 year olds with no data, in defiance of UNICEF and WHO, while they were aware that masks impede interactions Org should be dissolved"

The tweet included two screenshots of tweets from the four-day conference that showed large numbers of attendees not wearing masks.

The meeting in Anaheim, California, was the first for the group since 2019 and comes only a month after it reversed its own recommendation that children under age 2 wear masks to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

The pediatrics group stuck with the guidance long after the World Health Organization and UNICEF had backed off such recommendations.

According to data collected by the AAP, children represent 19% of all COVID cases, but fewer than 0.26% of those infections end in death, the Daily Mail reported.

Prasad noted those figures when calling for the AAP to be "dissolved."

The doctor has accused the group, along with other state and federal governing bodies of "legitimizing" irrational concerns about COVID.

He says COVID should be treated like the flu and accused physicians and scientists in a recent Substack article of causing widespread anxiety through their medical advice that he says "interfere[s] with people’s lives."

Prasad is among several medical practitioners who have complained that masks have caused more harm than good to children born during and just before the pandemic, harming their communication development among other things.