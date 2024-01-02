×
States Revive Mandatory Mask Mandates in Hospitals

By    |   Tuesday, 02 January 2024 02:09 PM EST

Hospitals in at least four states have reintroduced mandatory mask orders for some people in response to a new strain of COVID-19, Newsweek reported.

California, Massachusetts, Illinois, and New York, along with Washington, D.C., have mask mandates in hospitals, a move that comes as COVID-19 cases continue to surge in the Northeast and Southeast.

Mass General Brigham, the largest healthcare system in Massachusetts, announced last week that masks will be mandatory for staff members who interact with a respiratory patient until a certain threshold is met.

In addition, hospitals in New York City and the Long Island counties of Suffolk and Nassau  brought back mask mandates, and the Illinois Department of Public Health issued an advisory last month recommending "facility-wide masking at healthcare facilities" in areas with high rates of infections.

Brooklyn-based physician Elias Youssef told News 12: "It's the same advice we've been giving to people year-round — if you don't feel well or others don't feel well, try to stay home or isolate. If you do go out in enclosed spaces, please wear a mask, an N95 is considered the best mask, if you have one available to you."

