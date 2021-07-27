×
CDC Set to Reverse, Recommend Masks Indoors for Vaccinated People

People shop at a store in Hollywood, California, on July 19, the second day of the return of the indoor mask mandate in Los Angeles County due to a spike in coronavirus cases.(ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images)

Tuesday, 27 July 2021 10:21 AM

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is expected to recommend Tuesday that people vaccinated for the coronavirus resume wearing masks indoors in certain areas of the country, the New York Times reported. The move would reverse a decision made two months ago.

The change comes as the delta variant of the coronavirus, first identified in India, surges in the U.S., where it accounts for about 83% of new cases. As recently as last week, the CDC said it had no plans to change its recommendations.

The expected move was reported Tuesday morning by The New York Times.

© Copyright 2021 Bloomberg News. All rights reserved.


Tuesday, 27 July 2021 10:21 AM
