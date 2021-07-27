CDC Set to Reverse, Recommend Masks Indoors for Vaccinated People

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is expected to recommend Tuesday that people vaccinated for the coronavirus resume wearing masks indoors in certain areas of the country, the New York Times reported. The move would reverse a decision made two months ago.

The change comes as the delta variant of the coronavirus, first identified in India, surges in the U.S., where it accounts for about 83% of new cases. As recently as last week, the CDC said it had no plans to change its recommendations.

The expected move was reported Tuesday morning by The New York Times.