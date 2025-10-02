Maryland, Constellation Strike $340M Deal to Cut Pollution at Conowingo Dam

Maryland Gov. Wes Moore on Thursday announced a $340 million agreement with Constellation Energy to reduce pollution flowing from the Conowingo Dam into the Susquehanna River, while also allowing for a new 50-year license to operate the state's largest source of renewable energy.

Under the deal, Constellation will fund trash and debris removal, improved fish and eel passages, invasive species management, and a new freshwater mussel hatchery. The company will also contribute $18.7 million toward studying whether dredging trapped sediment is scientifically and economically viable.

"This agreement will lead to real improvements in water quality in the biggest tributary of the Chesapeake Bay, while securing the future of one of our state's largest clean energy producers," Moore said. "It's good for the environment, good for energy production, and good for Marylanders."

The settlement ends years of legal battles over responsibility for pollution trapped by the hydroelectric dam, which during storms releases sediment and debris downstream into the Chesapeake Bay.

"All parties, including environmental groups who challenged a previous framework, have signed on," said Maryland Environment Secretary Serena McIlwain. "From restored fisheries to enhanced recreation and tourism, the benefits of a healthier Susquehanna River flow through our communities, our industries, and the Chesapeake Bay."

Although environmental advocates argue that the dam has lost its ability to absorb sediment, worsening storm-driven surges of pollution, Constellation maintains that the dam prevents millions of pounds of debris from reaching the bay but agreed to major upfront investments over the first decade of its license.

Constellation CEO Joe Dominguez called the agreement a "win-win-win" that secures affordable clean power while protecting a river many Marylanders use for recreation.

The license application now heads to the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission for final approval.