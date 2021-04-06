Police: 2 Critical, Suspect Dead in Maryland Shooting

Police in Maryland responding to an active shooter on Tuesday said the suspect is dead and there are at least two victims in critical condition.

The shooting happened near the address of a concrete business is located, about 4 miles from Fort Detrick.

It was unclear if the suspect had approached the Army base. Fort Detrick’s public affairs office didn’t immediately respond to calls and an email seeking comment.

Jeremy Mutschler, director of marketing for Nicolock Paving Stones, said that his understanding is that the shooting was near the company’s Frederick location but not at the business itself.

“One of the victims who was wounded entered our facility looking for help and we were able to assist and call the authorities,” said Mutschler, who is based in New York.

No further information was immediately available.

This is a breaking news report. Check back for updates.