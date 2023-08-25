Judge: Md. Parents Can't Opt Out of LGBTQ Curriculum

Parents in Montgomery County, Maryland, who object to curriculum featuring LGBTQ books faced a setback Thursday when a federal judge ruled they can't yet opt their children out of the lessons.

The motion, submitted by a group of parents on Aug. 9, sought a preliminary injunction, which would have allowed those parents to immediately pull their children from English lessons involving certain books that clash with the parents' religious beliefs.

Absent the motion, which was denied by U.S. District Court Judge Deborah Boardman on Thursday, all students will participate in lessons as specified in the curriculum when returning to school on Monday.

The ruling on the injunction does not halt the lawsuit; the court still needs to hear the full case and make a final decision.

According to NBC4 Washington, thousands of parents were waiting expectantly for the judge's decision.

Parents of LGBTQ children and supporters rallied outside the district's Board of Education building on Thursday in solidarity with the school system.

"I think it's really important that everybody is included, that kids get exposure to people who are not like them," Mara Greengrass told News4.

The law firm representing the group of parents issued a statement after the injunction denial.

"The court's decision is an assault on children's right to be guided by their parents on complex and sensitive issues regarding human sexuality," the statement read. "The School Board should let kids be kids and let parents decide how and when to best educate their own children consistent with their religious beliefs."

In a statement reacting to the ruling, Montgomery County Public Schools (MCPS) said it will continue to provide inclusive learning materials to students.

"MCPS remains committed to cultivating an inclusive and welcoming learning environment and creating opportunities where all students see themselves and their families in curriculum materials," the district said.

"We also will continue to adhere to our responsibility to include instructional materials that reflect the diversity of the local and global community by exploring the aspirations, issues, and achievements of women and men, people with disabilities, people from diverse racial, ethnic, religious and cultural backgrounds, as well as those of diverse gender identity, gender expression, and sexual orientation."

The three families suing the school district argue that, by including the LGBTQ-themed books, the school district is breaking a state law that allows students to opt out of sex education. Earlier this month, attorneys for the school system argued that the district is striving for an inclusive curriculum that teaches tolerance.

At the center of the dispute are books such as "Puppy Pride," aimed at preschoolers and "Uncle Bobby's Wedding," aimed at kindergarten through 5th grade.

Supporters of the MCPS curriculum told NBC4 that the exposure to diversity will benefit students in the long run.

"Our young folks now are growing up with a lot more representation in the media and out there in the world," said Lee Blinder, co-chair for the Coalition for Inclusive Schools and Communities.

The parents suing the district say they filed the lawsuit because they feel MCPS is infringing on religious and parental rights.

"We want to be able to be in control of what our children are learning in school," father Dagmawi Lakew told NBC4. "You feel like your rights as a parent are just being stripped away."