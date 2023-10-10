×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: maryland | gov. hogan | 2024 | president | run

Ex-Maryland Gov. Hogan Still Open to Presidential Run

By    |   Tuesday, 10 October 2023 12:10 PM EDT

Former Maryland Republican Gov. Larry Hogan said he hasn't ruled out running for president in 2024, Bloomberg reported Tuesday.

Hogan told Bloomberg that most Americans want an alternative to President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump, the current Republican front-runner.

"However I can serve, I'm still trying to figure that out, but I'm not walking away," Hogan said at Bloomberg's office in Washington, D.C.

"I don't want to run a race and nibble around the edges. If I thought there was a path to success to win the race, then I just said I wouldn't shut the door to that opportunity."

Hogan is an honorary national co-chairman of No Labels, the centrist group seeking an alternative to Biden and Trump.

In May, Hogan said he passed on a 2024 run for the White House because of the "multi-car pileup" that was building for the GOP primary.

"We have too many candidates and do the same thing we did in 2016," Hogan said on ABC's "This Week.” "But I don't think too many people are following that advice; looks like a lot of folks are going to be jumping in."

Hogan told Bloomberg that former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley is "on the ascent" and could still emerge as an alternative to Trump. He added that Haley was a stronger candidate than Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, who's currently second to Trump in the GOP primary polls.

"DeSantis has continued to fail throughout the campaign. He started out with all the advantages," Hogan said.

Charlie McCarthy

Charlie McCarthy, a writer/editor at Newsmax, has nearly 40 years of experience covering news, sports, and politics.

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
Former Maryland Republican Gov. Larry Hogan said he hasn't ruled out running for president in 2024, Bloomberg reported Tuesday. Hogan told Bloomberg that most Americans want an alternative to President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump...
maryland, gov. hogan, 2024, president, run
253
2023-10-10
Tuesday, 10 October 2023 12:10 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved