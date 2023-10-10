Ex-Maryland Gov. Hogan Still Open to Presidential Run

Former Maryland Republican Gov. Larry Hogan said he hasn't ruled out running for president in 2024, Bloomberg reported Tuesday.

Hogan told Bloomberg that most Americans want an alternative to President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump, the current Republican front-runner.

"However I can serve, I'm still trying to figure that out, but I'm not walking away," Hogan said at Bloomberg's office in Washington, D.C.

"I don't want to run a race and nibble around the edges. If I thought there was a path to success to win the race, then I just said I wouldn't shut the door to that opportunity."

Hogan is an honorary national co-chairman of No Labels, the centrist group seeking an alternative to Biden and Trump.

In May, Hogan said he passed on a 2024 run for the White House because of the "multi-car pileup" that was building for the GOP primary.

"We have too many candidates and do the same thing we did in 2016," Hogan said on ABC's "This Week.” "But I don't think too many people are following that advice; looks like a lot of folks are going to be jumping in."

Hogan told Bloomberg that former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley is "on the ascent" and could still emerge as an alternative to Trump. He added that Haley was a stronger candidate than Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, who's currently second to Trump in the GOP primary polls.

"DeSantis has continued to fail throughout the campaign. He started out with all the advantages," Hogan said.