Democratic Rep. Mary Gay Scanlon 'Unharmed' in Armed Philly Carjacking

A House Democrat was the victim of a violent crime Wednesday afternoon.

Rep. Mary Gay Scanlon of Pennsylvania was carjacked at gunpoint in her Philadelphia district but was not hurt, according to her spokeswoman.

"Wednesday afternoon, at around 2:45 p.m., Congresswoman Scanlon was carjacked at gunpoint in FDR Park following a meeting at that location," the statement from spokeswoman Lauren Cox read, saying that Scanlon was leaving a tour with other members of Congress. "The Congresswoman was physically unharmed.

"She thanks the Philadelphia Police Department for their swift response, and appreciates the efforts of both the Sergeant-at-Arms in D.C. and her local police department for coordinating with Philly PD to ensure her continued safety."

Two armed men approached Scanlon, 62, as she walked to her blue 2017 Acura MDX, demanded the keys to her car, and drove off, according to police.

Late Wednesday night, five suspects were taken into custody in Delaware after state police found them traveling in Scanlon's car. Police in Delaware, working with personnel from the FBI, spotted the SUV on Wednesday night near the Christiana Mall in Newark, according to WPVI-TV of Philadelphia.

The suspects were described as four males and one female, FOX 29 of Philadelphia reported.

The Philadelphia Police Department is working with the FBI, which has assumed the lead in this investigation, city Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw told Newsmax earlier in the day.

"I am relieved that Congresswoman Scanlon was not physically injured, and my thoughts are with her during this difficult time," Outlaw wrote in a statement to Newsmax. "The PPD will continue to provide any support needed in this case and will work diligently alongside our federal partners to assist in bringing those responsible to justice."

Scanlon's personal and work phones and her identification were in the car, The Washington Post reported.

"Everyone deserves to feel safe in our city, and sadly, as we know, that hasn't always been the case this year," Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney, a Democrat, wrote in a statement, the Post reported. "It's disheartening, and quite frankly infuriating, that criminals feel emboldened to commit such a reckless crime in the middle of the day in what should be a place of tranquility and peace — one of Philadelphia's beautiful parks.

"I'm thankful that she was not physically harmed during this incident, and my thoughts are with her during what I'm sure is a traumatic time."

Philadelphia has recorded 540 homicides in 2021, one of the deadliest years in the city's history, CBS-3 Philadelphia reported earlier this week.

Last month, the mayor blamed state lawmakers for gun rights.

"There are people making money selling these guns, making these guns, and the legislature, not the people behind me, don't care," Kenney said in November, CBS reported. "They don’t care how many people get killed."

Despite noting a jump in robberies and the increase in homicides, Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner had denied this month that his city had a crime problem, the Post reported.