Trump Endorses Illinois GOP Rep. Mary Miller

Former President Donald Trump endorsed Rep. Mary Miller, R-Ill., on Saturday for her 2022 reelection campaign.

"Congresswoman Mary Miller is doing a fantastic job representing the people of Illinois," Trump wrote in a statement from his Save America PAC on Saturday. "Strong on election security, the second amendment, and our military and vets. Mary is a champion of our America First agenda. She fights hard against Joe Biden's open borders, runaway inflation, and the radical indoctrination of our children. Mary has my complete and total endorsement!"

Miller won her first term in Congress in 2020, defeating Democrat Erika Weaver 73%-27%.

Her path to a second term might not be as smooth, because the district map changed, and she would now have to face five-term incumbent Rep. Rodney Davis, R-Ill., in the 2022 Republican primary, and move her residence inside the newly drawn district, according to Ballotpedia.

Davis won his first term in Congress in 2013 and is considered a "more moderate right of center" candidate who might be willing to break with his party line more than other Republicans.

Miller supports items included in Trump's "America First" agenda like building the wall at the southern border to end the surge of illegal immigration, opposing sanctuary cities, where illegal migrants can be shielded from deportation by federal officials, and allowing insurance companies to sell products across state lines to encourage more competition and lower prices.

She is pro life, and wants to make the Trump tax cuts permanent, according to the website.

According to her official Congressional website, Miller is a wife, mother, grandmother, and a local farmer in Oakland, Illinois, and graduated with a B.S. in Business Management from Eastern Illinois University in Charleston.

She currently serves on the Agriculture and Education and Labor committees and is a member of the House Freedom Caucus and Republican Study Committee, focusing on the right to life, second amendment, and ballot security, preserving conservative, and Constitutional principles, the website read.