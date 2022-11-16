GOP Rep. Mary Miller Joins List of Earliest Trump '24 Endorsers

Rep. Mary Miller, R-Ill., has joined the earliest House GOP endorsers of former President Donald Trump to be elected president in 2024.

"Under President Trump, we had border security, energy independence, and a booming economy," Miller wrote in a Truth Social post Tuesday night, just after Trump officially declared his 2024 presidential campaign. "President Trump kept his campaign promise to defend life and deliver a pro-life majority on the Supreme Court.

"After two years of Joe Biden, America is suffering from an invasion of crime and fentanyl across our open southern border, while energy and groceries have become unaffordable because of record inflation and the communist 'Green Bad Deal.'"

Miller was a runaway winner in Illinois' 15th Congressional District, earning almost 71% support after having Trump's endorsement.

Trump has also already received endorsements from Reps. Elise Stefanik, R-N.Y., and Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., among others.

Trump endorsed hundreds of midterms candidates who he now will call on to return the favor sooner than later as he gets ahead of what could become a growing 2024 GOP presidential primary field.

Rep. Troy Nehls, R-Texas

"My friend @realDonaldTrump has my complete and total endorsement for president in 2024," Nehls posted on Truth Social from Mar-a-Lago on Tuesday night. "He is the leader of the Republican Party, and we will make America great again!"

Rep. Ronny Jackson, R-Texas

"President Trump is the GREATEST President I've ever seen," Jackson the former presidential White House doctor posted on Truth Social. "I'm on his side 100%! PRESIDENT TRUMP HAS MY COMPLETE AND TOTAL ENDORSEMENT!!!"

Arizona GOP gubernatorial nominee Kari Lake

"President Trump (@realDonaldTrump) announces his '24 Presidential run," Lake posted. "He has my complete and total endorsement!"

Rep.-elect Wesley Hunt, R-Texas

"Congratulations to President Trump on his announcement to become the 47th President of the United States," Hunt posted with a lengthy statement of support. "Our country is in a rapid decline thanks to Joe Biden and the Democrat Party. It's time to save America."

Texas GOP Attorney General Ken Paxton

"I am proud to endorse his campaign for president so he can once again put America first & heal our nation," Paxton wrote in a statement shared by Trump on Truth Social.

Rep.-elect Max Miller, R-Ohio

"I wouldn't be here without his support, and President Trump will always have my support," Miller wrote in a statement.

Rep. Mike Carey, R-Ohio

"I completely endorse President Donald Trump," Carey tweeted with a statement.