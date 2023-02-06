Rep. Mary Miller to Boycott Biden's State of the Union

Illinois Republican Rep. Mary Miller proclaimed in a Breitbart interview that she would be boycotting President Joe Biden's State of the Union address Tuesday.

His "entire presidency has been filled with lie after lie," she said. "And I'm not going to sit there and listen to him lie and then watch the media and other members of Congress applaud his lies."

The congresswoman accused Biden of lying about both the security of the southern border and the impact of energy policies. "I mean, I could go on and on with his lies," Miller added.

As history tells us, Miller will not be alone in her stance; lawmakers often boycott a president's State of the Union to show their discontent.

In 1999, according to The Hill, several GOP lawmakers gave former President Bill Clinton's address the cold shoulder, and in more recent times, Democrat lawmakers did the same with former President Donald Trump.