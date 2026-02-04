Former WashPost Editor Blasts Bezos Amid Layoffs

Former Washington Post Executive Editor Marty Baron issued a blistering public rebuke of the newspaper's leadership Wednesday, calling the moment "one of the darkest days in the history of one of the world's greatest news organizations" as the paper undergoes deep cuts and internal upheaval.

The Post plans to lay off hundreds of journalists, according to a report Wednesday by The New York Times, as the newspaper continues a sweeping restructuring driven by financial pressures, declining readership, and broader shifts in how audiences consume news.

In a statement, Baron warned that actions at The Post will sharply diminish its journalistic ambitions, drive away talent, and deprive the public of essential reporting when it is needed most.

"The Washington Post's ambitions will be sharply diminished, its talented and brave staff will be further depleted, and the public will be denied the ground-level, fact-based reporting in our communities and around the world that is needed more than ever," Baron said.

Baron acknowledged the severe financial pressures confronting legacy news organizations, including The Post, amid rapidly changing media consumption habits.

"Of course, there were acute business problems that had to be addressed. No one can deny that," he said, adding that the industry is in "a period of head-spinning change" that requires difficult and disruptive innovation.

But Baron argued that The Post's current crisis was compounded by leadership decisions that alienated readers and journalists.

He sharply criticized moves he said came "from the very top," including "a gutless order to kill a presidential endorsement 11 days before the 2024 election" and a reworking of the editorial page that he said "now stands out only for its moral infirmity."

"Loyal readers, livid as they saw owner Jeff Bezos betraying the values he was supposed to uphold, fled The Post," Baron said. "In truth, they were driven away, by the hundreds of thousands."

Baron said Bezos' stated goal of boosting trust in The Post had the opposite effect. Bezos, CEO of Amazon, purchased the Post in 2013 for $250 million.

"Subscribers lost trust in his stewardship and, notwithstanding the newsroom's stellar journalism, The Post overall," Baron said. He added that many leading journalists also lost confidence and left for other organizations, saying they "were driven away."

Baron was especially critical of what he described as Bezos' efforts to ingratiate himself with President Donald Trump, calling them "sickening" and saying they left "an especially ugly stain" on the institution. "This is a case study in near-instant, self-inflicted brand destruction," he said.

Despite his condemnation, Baron expressed support for the journalists who remain.

"Many superior journalists will remain at The Post, delivering important work," he said, adding that they deserve broad public backing.

Baron also drew a sharp contrast between Bezos' current leadership and his earlier stewardship. Baron said he is "personally grateful" for Bezos' support during his more than eight years as executive editor, including during periods of intense pressure from Trump, when Bezos "spoke forcefully and eloquently of a free press."

"I wish I detected the same spirit today," Baron said. "There is no sign of it."

Baron concluded by calling on Bezos and the publisher he appointed to finally articulate a clear, credible vision for the newspaper's future, saying such leadership is "years overdue."