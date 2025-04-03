WATCH TV LIVE

Martina Navratilova: 'Shame on USA Fencing'

Thursday, 03 April 2025 07:28 PM EDT

Retired women's tennis star Martina Navratilova got some attention when she posted "I am fuming."

The full text of her post on X made it clear she was protesting USA Fencing's treatment of a female athlete. "This is what happens when female athletes protest! Anyone here still thinks this is fair??? I am fuming… and shame on @USAFencing, shame on you for doing this. How dare you throw women under the gender [expletive] bus!!!"

The incident creating Navratilova's response involved fencer Stephanie Turner, who competes for the Fencing Academy of Philadelphia. Turner refused to compete against transgender opponent Redmond Sullivan at a tournament in Maryland.

Breitbart reported that Turner was then disqualified from the event, which was held under the rules of USA Fencing.

The organization's website conveys its policy in part as "athletes will be permitted to participate in USA Fencing sanctioned events in a manner consistent with their gender identity/expression, regardless of the gender associated with the sex they were assigned at birth."

The organization's policy runs contrary to the Feb. 5 executive order from President Donald Trump titled "Keeping Men Out of Women's Sports." The order the president initiated is designed to "protect opportunities for women and girls to compete in safe and fair sports."

