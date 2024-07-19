WATCH TV LIVE

Heinrich Now Third Senate Dem to Call for Biden's Ouster

By    |   Friday, 19 July 2024 03:46 PM EDT

On Friday, Sen. Martin Heinrich, D-N.M., became the third Senate Democrat to call for President Joe Biden to drop out of the 2024 presidential race.

In a statement obtained by The Hill, Heinrich said that Biden was "one of the most accomplished presidents in modern history," but said that "this moment in our nation's history calls for a focus that is bigger than any one person."

The New Mexico Democrat is up for reelection this cycle.

"While the decision to withdraw from the campaign is President Biden's alone, I believe it is in the best interests of our country for him to step aside," he said. "By passing the torch, he would secure his legacy as one of our nation's greatest leaders and allow us to unite behind a candidate who can best defeat Donald Trump and safeguard the future of our democracy."

Heinrich is set to square off against Republican challenger Nella Domenici in the fall, as he seeks a third term in the Senate.

The Cook Political Report rates Heinrich's seat as "solid Democrat."

Locked in a tight reelection race for a fourth term, Sen. Jon Tester, D-Mont., on Thursday said Biden should drop his bid for reelection. Vermont Sen. Peter Welch was the first Democrat in the upper chamber to publicly say the president should quit the race.

In the House, Reps. Jared Huffman, D-Calif., Marc Veasey, D-Texas, Jesús "Chuy" García, D-Ill., and Mark Pocan, D-Wis., released a joint statement on Friday that also called on Biden to exit the race.

For its part, the Biden campaign has remained defiant in the face of lawmaker concerns, maintaining that the 81-year-old is the best candidate to defeat former President Donald Trump in November's general election.

"Joe Biden has made it more than clear: he's in this race and he's in it to win it," Dan Kanninen, Biden campaign battleground states director, wrote in a memo obtained by The Hill. "Moreover, he's the presumptive nominee, there is no plan for an alternative nominee."

"In a few short weeks, Joe Biden will be the official nominee," Kanninen said. "It is high past time we stop fighting one another. The only person who wins when we fight is Donald Trump."

Nicole Wells

Nicole Wells, a Newsmax general assignment reporter covers news, politics, and culture. She is a National Newspaper Association award-winning journalist.

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


