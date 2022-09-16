Martha's Vineyard Migrants Being Shipped to Joint Base Cape Cod

Migrants flown to Martha's Vineyard by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis are being transported to Joint Base Cape Cod (JBCC).

Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker's administration on Friday released details to provide shelter and humanitarian support for the migrants, and added that the National Guard will be activated as part of the relief effort.

"Buses have arrived to transport the migrants from Martha’s Vineyard. I just spoke with two men who traveled together who said they don’t know where they are headed, but we’re told it would be somewhere safe and with more room. @NBC10Boston," NBC Boston’s Bianca Beltran tweeted Friday morning with video showing buses moving.

DeSantis sent a pair of flights of illegal immigrants Wednesday to Martha's Vineyard in the latest move to get Democrat-run areas away from the southern border to bear some responsibility for President Joe Biden's "open border policies."

Baker's administration said shelter and humanitarian supports will be provided at JBCC for the approximately 50 Venezuelan migrants who arrived in Martha's Vineyard this week.

The Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency is coordinating efforts with state and local officials to ensure access to food, shelter and essential services for the migrants.

The administration’s press release also said Baker planned to activate up to 125 members of the Massachusetts National Guard as part of the relief effort.

The governor's office took steps to move the migrants to JBCC because the Martha’s Vineyard "communities are not equipped to provide sustainable accommodation."

"JBCC has historically housed and cared for displaced individuals, including Louisiana residents fleeing the impact of Hurricane Katrina, as well as an alternative care medical site for Massachusetts residents during the COVID-19 pandemic," the administration’s press release said.

Migrants and families will be housed in dormitory-style spaces, with separate spaces for individuals and families. No families will be separated, the administration noted.

Baker, a Republican, thanked Martha’s Vineyard’s residents for offering support to the migrants.

"We are grateful to the providers, volunteers, and local officials that stepped up on Martha’s Vineyard over the past few days to provide immediate services to these individuals," Baker said in a statement.

"Our Administration has been working across state government to develop a plan to ensure these individuals will have access to the services they need going forward, and Joint Base Cape Cod is well equipped to serve these needs."