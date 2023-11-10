Suspect Arrested in Attack on Former Sen. Martha McSally

Police have arrested a 25-year-old man for the alleged assault of former Arizona Sen. Martha McSally this week, who said she was sexually assaulted while jogging near Omaha, Nebraska.

Dominic M. Henton of Papillion, Nebraska, was arrested early Friday morning near a baseball stadium in Omaha less than two miles from the scene of the incident. He was reportedly captured on surveillance cameras following McSally across a pedestrian bridge and onto a trail. Before the incident, he is seen wearing a black tracksuit jacket and ski cap, but afterwards he was captured on camera without the jacket or cap.

“Grateful to (the) amazing team of detectives at Council Bluffs PD,” McSally said in a statement on social media released on Friday. “Dominic Henton, like I screamed at you yesterday (with profanity), you will not get away with this or try to harm and violate another woman. You picked the wrong target.”

McSally previously described the incident in a video on Wednesday.

“I was in a fight-flight-or-freeze, and I chose to fight. I ran after him, I threw my water bottle at him, and I chased him into the brush, where he was then hiding as I called 911 and waited for the police to come,” she said.

McSally is an Air Force veteran and has previously spoken out about being sexually abused as a teenager by a high school coach and later being raped by a superior officer during her time in the military.

She said in her video that the incident on Wednesday reminded her of this past abuse, but added, “In this case, I felt like I took my power back. He tried to take power from me, but I turned it on him, and he was running from me instead of the other way around.”