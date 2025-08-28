Sen. Blackburn Among Time's Most Influential in AI

Sen. Marsha Blackburn, R-Tenn., was named to Time magazine's list of the 100 Most Influential People in Artificial Intelligence.

Sen. Chris Murphy, D-Conn., also made the list.

Time noted Blackburn's opposition to a bill proposed by Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, that called for a 10-year moratorium that would punish any state that passed laws regulating AI.

Though the law was championed by the AI industry, Blackburn listened to critics who said the provision would make the public vulnerable to AI harm, Time reported.

Blackburn, a staunch advocate for the online safety of children, said the bill could "allow Big Tech to continue to exploit kids, creators, and conservatives," and the bill failed in a 99-1 vote.

"AI has opened the door to exciting innovation, but it has also exposed kids, creators, and other Americans to detrimental harms," Blackburn wrote on social media. "America needs national standards to prevent the misuse & abuse of AI, and I won't stop fighting for federal protections."

Blackburn's opposition has led to states establishing their own regulations for AI, putting the industry under potential greater scrutiny, Time reported.

Blackburn, who represents the country music industry in Nashville, recently introduced a bipartisan bill to protect artists from unauthorized AI training.