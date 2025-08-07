Sen. Blackburn Takes Commanding Lead in Tennessee Governor Poll

Republican Tennessee Sen. Marsha Blackburn announced her candidacy for governor in the Volunteer State on Wednesday. One day into the campaign, she has a 52-point lead over Tennessee Republican Representative John Rose.

The poll from the Beacon Center of Tennessee showed Blackburn with 66% of the poll's respondents favoring her candidacy, with 14% supporting Rose and 19% undecided.

The Beacon Center said the eventual Republican candidate in Tennessee has a strong foundation at this point. When facing a generic Democrat, respondents gave both Blackburn and Rose a 19-point advantage. Pollsters with the center said that gap was notable since generic party members typically poll better than a named candidate.

Blackburn said her run was based on conservative principles. "We'll honor the Constitution. We'll value life and we'll define our boys and girls the way God made them."

The Beacon Center cautioned Blackburn's supporters from getting too smug based on the poll results. "Despite her massive lead, it's important to remember that it's very early in the process and there is plenty of time for Representative Rose to close the gap, especially as he starts to run ads statewide and introduce himself to voters."

Rose no doubt, will similarly push his conservative positioning with state voters. In a Tuesday post, he drew attention to that. "Whether it's backing @POTUS' America First trade deals or championing The One, Big, Beautiful Law, which strengthens the farm safety net, boosts livestock biosecurity, and rolls back Biden's Green New Deal climate funding — I will always fight for Tennessee farmers."

There is plenty of time for things to happen on the campaign trail. Tennessee's statewide 2026 primary is scheduled for Aug. 6.