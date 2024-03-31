Sen. Blackburn: Mayorkas Impeachment Block Should Anger Everyone

Americans should be "incensed" by Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer's wish to shelf articles of impeachment approved in the House against Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, Sen. Marsha Blackburn said Sunday.

"What we’re hearing is for the first time ever in our nation’s history, Chuck Schumer is wanting to table the impeachment articles," the Tennessee Republican said on Fox News' "Sunday Morning Futures with Maria Bartiromo.”

Under Mayorkas and President Joe Biden's watch, nearly 10 million immigrants have entered the United States illegally, Blackburn said.

"Alejandro Mayorkas has lied to Congress," she said. "He has repeatedly said that the border is closed. It is not. He is doing Joe Biden's bidding on this."

And as all states are affected by immigration, Mayorkas should stand for his impeachment trial as instructed by the Constitution, said Blackburn.

Blackburn also spoke out Sunday about the "aggressiveness" of Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, who said earlier this year that he has asked the United States for $20 billion for a cooperation plan and for the U.S. to grant visas to at least 10 million Hispanic migrants working more than 10 years in the United States.

"We know for a fact he would never have conducted himself that way with President Donald Trump, and we know that basically he is threatening the U.S. and saying, Hey, send us the money or the migrants are going to keep coming," she said. "What we do know is that Joe Biden is out here trying to sue the state of Texas for putting up barriers, and Donald Trump would be sending reinforcements."

Immigration, she added, is the "No. 1 issue with the American people."

"It doesn't matter where I go and every Tennessean I talk to, the border being open is issue No. 1," Blackburn said. "People see it, they see it in the drugs coming to their communities, into the human trafficking, the sex trafficking, the labor gangs. Every town's a border state and border town because of Joe Biden's open border policy."

Biden, she added, "should stand up and defend this country and close that border. He refuses to do it."

Blackburn also spoke out about the Biden administration's designation of Sunday, March 31, as the Transgender Day of Visibility. This year the recognition, approved in 2009, also falls on the Easter holiday.

"I think everyone should be insulted by this," she said. "Easter is a religious holiday. It is such a sacred day where we all meet at the cross, and for this White House to declare it, to issue a proclamation for Transgender Visibility Day, and at the same time to deny the use of religious symbols in the White House Easter egg art competition, think about that one.

"They are insulting every Christian who holds this day as a sacred day."