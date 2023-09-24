Sen. Blackburn: Iran Won't Use $6 Billion 'to Feed the Poor'

President Joe Biden's weakness is emboldening our enemies, and he is forcing them together in a new "axis of evil," while funding them through what could ultimately prove to be a tragic $6 billion prisoner ransom, Sen. Marsha Blackburn, R-Tenn., warned.

"We see Iran now emboldened because Joe Biden has released $6 billion to them," Blackburn told Sunday's "The Cats Roundtable" host John Catsimatidis on WABC 770 AM-N.Y.

"We know, you know, John, they are not going to use that money to feed the poor. They are not going to use it to better the lives of their people. They're going to use it to push forward on uranium enrichment and nuclear proliferation."

Just hours after the deal was announced Sept. 11, Iran was already boldly saying, "We'll do whatever we want to do" with the money received from unlocked sanction funds as Iran and the Biden administration swapped five prisoners apiece, Blackburn said.

Biden is not just funding Iran's hostile "death to America" regime, but he has also forced them in to the arms of China and the "axis of evil" formed under Obama-Biden with Russia and North Korea.

At the heart of it is a economic global superpower, China, pulling the strings, according to Blackburn.

"They want the 21st century to be the China century," she said to Catsimatidis. "That's their goal. They have worked very forcefully since the mid-20th century to make that their goal — to be globally dominant by the time we get to 2050. They think they can do this without firing a shot.

"They want to do it with economic warfare. They want to do it with geopolitical warfare. They are looking for allies. That is what you see in this new axis of evil with their coziness to Russia, China, Iran, North Korea."

China's "soft propaganda" is a hardcore existential threat to America, Blackburn concluded.

"China is not a competitor," she said. "They are not a friend or a frenemy. They are our adversary."

