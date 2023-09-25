Sen. Blackburn Calls Out HHS' 'Dereliction of Duty'

Sen. Marsha Blackburn, R-Tenn., has reissued her demands for the Department of Health and Human Services to answer allegations of the mishandling and mistreatment of 85,000 missing migrant children.

Blackburn implored HHS Secretary Xavier Becerra, along with Jeff Hild, acting assistant secretary and principal deputy assistant secretary of The Administration for Children and Families at HHS, to answer honestly regarding his "role in this grave dereliction of duty."

"Your agency's written response to my inquiry, which you did not even take the time to write yourself, was completely inadequate and an insult to the duty of oversight entrusted to the United States Senate," Blackburn wrote in a letter Monday to Becerra. "I asked you specifically about your knowledge of this crisis and your involvement in the alleged whistleblower retaliation that has taken place under your watch, yet your Assistant Secretary declined to answer a single question.

"Additionally, I asked you to provide the documents you received regarding the potential exploitation of these migrant children, but Assistant Secretary Hild failed to produce a single document."

In March, Blackburn grilled Becerra over reports of migrant children being placed "with unvetted sponsors" and brought into "forced labor" in violation of child labor laws. She followed that up with a letter in April, seeking answers, but said she was given only "general information about your failed policies."

"Your department’s lack of urgency on this matter, and your continued refusal to provide information about the amount of time you spent in California instead of fulfilling your duties in-person, speaks volumes regarding your mishandling of this crisis," Blackburn's letter continued.

"The American people, and the families of the 85,000 migrant children that this administration lost, deserve answers about your role in this grave dereliction of duty."

Blackburn's letter demands Becerra's response to six items by next Monday, Oct. 2:

What did you know, and when did you know about the reports of migrant children being handed off to unvetted sponsors and put into forced labor? Do you understand "it is a crime to 'knowingly and willfully' make a 'materially false' statement to Congress?" Provide documents received on or related to this crisis. Are you involved in "whistleblower chilling" amid reports those "who raised concerns about migrant child safety" might have been dismissed or demoted? A DHS inspector alleged the U.S. has "turned a blind eye" to migrant children trafficking: "Have [you] turned a blind eye to your department's role in child trafficking?" Provide "schedule, travel expense reports, and any other relevant documents since the beginning of your tenure as Secretary that you committed to sharing with Senate Finance Committee members."