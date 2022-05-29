Sen. Blackburn: Is Biden Just 'Inept,' or Are These Crises Intentional?

The Biden administration's self-inflicted crises are so blatant, Sen. Marsha Blackburn, R-Tenn., wonders if they are intentional to merely spin a narrative to the American people President Joe Biden is actually doing something.

"You look at what this administration is doing, and you say, 'Are they doing this intentionally? Or are they inept?'" Blackburn told Sunday's "The Cats Roundtable" WABC 770 AM-N.Y. "Of course, it is of tremendous concern that it seems that every action this administration has taken is an action that is driving up the cost of energy.

"It is driving up the cost of a barrel of oil, the price at the pump, the cost of food, the cost of clothing. The inflation rates are through the roof."

The latest supply shortage of baby formula comes months after the Biden administration was warned about it and did nothing until it was a crisis, Blackburn told host John Catsimatidis.

"You had parents in distress; they were working with family members all across the country; they were paying to ship formula to their family members," Blackburn lamented. "You had children that had been hospitalized for lack of formula.

"And then, lo and behold, here comes the Biden administration saying, 'Well, now cheer for us because we're going to grant waivers to get this formula in from Europe. Cheer for us. We are going to allow Abbott to open up and go back to producing.' But, by this time, the damage is done."

And, the border crisis is just another glaring example of creating a crisis by unwinding the border security measures of former President Donald Trump, specifically Title 42 expulsions amid the COVID-19 health emergency, according to Blackburn.

"If Title 42 goes away, they estimate that it would be 18,000 people per day that are going to come to the border and claim asylum," Blackburn concluded. "I went through my list and looked at the number of cities that are in Tennessee. We have 345 – 90% of those towns and cities have a population of 18,000 or less.

"So, this shows you that it would be the population of a typical Tennessee city or town every single day coming across that southern border. You have to ask yourself, 'How long can we sustain taking in that many people per day?'"