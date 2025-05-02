Sen. Blackburn Takes On Juvenile Crime, Carjacking

Sen. Marsha Blackburn, R-Tenn., on Friday introduced two bills aimed at reducing violent crime among juveniles and on easing restrictions for prosecutors when pursuing carjacking charges.

Blackburn on Friday introduced two pieces of legislation: the Advancing Frequent and Tailored Education to Rebuild Safe Communities and Help Orchestrate Opportunities and Learning (AFTER SCHOOL) Act and the Federal Carjacking Enforcement Act. In a statement, the senator said that these bills would help "prevent juvenile crime" and help "hold offenders accountable."

"We need to make it easier for law enforcement, local school districts, and federal prosecutors to combat and prevent juvenile crime, violent offenses, and "carjackings," Blackburn said. "My AFTER SCHOOL Act would give localities direct access to the tools they need to keep kids off the streets and on the right path.

"At the same time, the Federal Carjacking Enforcement Act would fix a broken statute, empowering federal prosecutors to hold offenders accountable and make our streets safer for Tennesseans and all Americans."

The AFTER SCHOOL Act would allow school districts in areas with high rates of juvenile offenses to request funding from the Department of Justice for after school programs aimed at keeping children off the streets during "prime time for violent behavior among youth … around 2:00 to 6:00 PM."

The Federal Carjacking Enforcement Act would alter the federal carjacking statute to remove a requirement that prosecutors must prove defendants had an "intent to cause death or bodily harm" when committing the crime, and has the support of the National District Attorneys Association.

"NDAA is proud to announce its support of the Federal Carjacking Enforcement Act. Carjacking is a violent crime that endangers lives, destabilizes communities, and threatens public safety. This legislation sends a clear message that such acts of violence will not be tolerated, while improving the current legal framework to protect victims and communities," Nelson Bunn, the group's executive director, said in a statement.