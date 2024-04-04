Marquette Poll: Trump Holds 2-Point Lead Over Biden

Republican presumptive nominee Donald Trump holds a two-point lead over President Joe Biden in their general election battle, an advantage that increases to three points with the addition of Robert F. Kennedy Jr., according to the latest Marquette Law School poll.

Trump leads Biden 44% to 42% in the head-to-head matchup, with 13% saying they would vote for someone else. With the addition of RFK Jr., Trump holds a lead over Biden of 41% to 38%, with the independent candidate Kennedy netting 14%, according to the survey released Wednesday.

Kennedy told Newsmax this week it was his estimation that at this point in the election cycle, he believed he was siphoning more votes off Trump than Biden in the polls, adding that he thought that would shift the other way closer to election day in November.

However, the Marquette poll shows RFK with the 1-point impact benefiting Trump.

Trump leads Biden by plus-0.6 in the RealClearPolitics polling average. In Wisconsin, home to Marquette, Trump also holds a plus-0.6 edge in the key swing state.

Marquette Law School surveyed 1,000 adults from March 18-28 with a margin of error of 4 points.