Marquette Wis. Poll: Trump-Harris in Dead Heat

Wednesday, 07 August 2024 10:51 PM EDT

A poll conducted by Marquette Law School that was released Wednesday shows Donald Trump at 50% and Kamala Harris at 49% in Wisconsin among registered voters, but Harris is at 50% and Trump at 49% among likely voters.

The poll of 877 registered voters in Wisconsin was conducted between July 24 and Aug. 1. The margin of error was +/- 4.6 percentage points. The Law School also surveyed 801 likely voters, with the margin of error at +/- 4.6 percentage points.

In June, before the debate between Trump and President Joe Biden, each candidate received 50% among registered voters, and likely voters had Biden ahead 51%-49%.

If other candidates are counted in the equation, registered voters give Harris 45%, Trump 43%, Robert F. Kennedy Jr. 8%, Chase Oliver and Jill Stein 1% each, and Randall Terry and Cornel West below .5%. Likely voters give Harris 46%, Trump 45%, Kennedy 6%, Oliver and Stein 1% each, and Terry and West below .5%.

Although the race for president remains close in Wisconsin, when asked who they think is likely to win the race in November, 51% said Trump will definitely or probably win, and 39% said Harris will definitely or probably win, with 11% saying they don’t know.

