Mark Meadows to Newsmax: Left's Meltdown Over Elon Is About Censorship

The left is melting down over Elon Musk's purchase of Twitter and his release of the "Twitter Files" because they want to make sure conservative voices are censored, Mark Meadows, chief of staff to former President Donald Trump, told Newsmax Thursday.

"The minute Elon started talking about buying Twitter, and now that he has brought out so much of behind the scenes, they're losing their ever-loving minds," Meadows told "Rob Schmitt Tonight."

Meadows added that the "critical component" to the left's reaction is about censorship.

"It's about the left trying to make sure your voice, my voice, other voices like it, specifically Donald Trump, anybody that supported him, that their voice would not be heard," Meadows said.

The release of the "Twitter Files," which detail many instances of Twitter, under previous ownership, allegedly colluding with the government to help boost leftist narratives and censor unfavorable information, is a "big story," Meadows stated.

"It's very troubling, big story. Obviously, you covered it for many, many weeks. But candidly, many in the mainstream media, they're not covering it. They're kind of looking the other way and trying to yawn and pass it off as not a big story," Meadows said.

"I doubt very seriously that, if you look at any other three-letter news agency, that they will be covering this in a real way. It won't make their top 10 list. And yet for the average American, this particular story is their greatest fear come true," Meadows added. "You know, we're where it's not just open discourse back and forth. It is about people and a very powerful company saying, 'We're not going to allow this information to reach the public.' You would expect that in communist Russia or communist China; you wouldn't expect it in the United States of America."

