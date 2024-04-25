WATCH TV LIVE

Zuckerberg Loses $18 Billion as Meta/Facebook Shares Fall

By    |   Thursday, 25 April 2024 10:42 PM EDT

Tech giant CEO Mark Zuckerberg lost $18 billion in net worth Thursday after Meta ended the day down nearly 11% in the wake of the Facebook-parent forecasting higher expenses for its artificial intelligence plans.

Meta closed at $441.38, losing about $170 billion in market cap.

Revenue was down while the company raised its forecast for expenses by $5 billion to up to $40 billion on products to support its AI infrastructure. Meta also announced another $5 billion in investment to its AI projects.

Thursday's losses dropped Zuckerberg well below Elon Musk on the Bloomberg Billionaire index. The bulk of Zuckerberg's $157.2 billion fortune is tied to his stake in Meta.

Mark Swanson

Mark Swanson, a Newsmax writer and editor, has nearly three decades of experience covering news, culture and politics.

