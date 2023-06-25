Zuckerberg's MMA Trainer 'Not Sure' Who Wins Musk 'Cage Fight'

Mark Zuckerberg's mixed martial arts trainer is declining to say if his client will beat Twitter CEO Elon Musk in a cage match, but he does praise the Facebook founder's training resolve.

"My job is a trainer," Khai Wu, 27, said, as reported in Forbes. "I just go and train and that's it. I can only speak on how hard he works. He works really hard.

"He's a really nice guy, to be honest with you. I'm not sure how the fight would play out, so I don't want to speculate. But I'm like you; I'm like thinking in my head, 'How crazy is this?'"

Wu himself signed with the Professional Fighters League and has been training Zuckerberg.

Musk made headlines recently challenging Zuckerberg to a "cage match," an offer to which Zuckerberg quickly replied, "Send me a location."

"Both guys are awesome," Wu said, noting he would never resort to taking a fight if he were as successful as Zuckerberg or Musk.

"As of now, I am just taking it in as a fan."

UFC President Dana White said the billionaires "are absolutely dead serious" about a high-profile cage match.

"The mindset here is important," Wu said. "I think a lot of people who are successful like him [Zuckerberg] tend to just go, 'I know it all,' you know. But he's still like student: white belt, shows up, trains hard, puts in the effort, and, like, wants to learn, you know?

"He's a student of the game," Wu added. "I wouldn't be surprised if he became an athlete or competed at a higher level in some sort of athletic sport. Because he really is a student of the game that's how I describe him."