Former MLB Star Mark Teixeira Launches Texas Congressional Bid

Former Major League Baseball player Mark Teixeira on Thursday officially launched his bid to succeed Texas GOP Rep. Chip Roy, who will not seek reelection, in the 2026 midterm elections.

Teixeira, who spent five seasons of his 14-year career with the Texas Rangers as a power-hitting first baseman, announced his campaign as a Republican on social media shortly after filing the official paperwork.

"As a lifelong conservative who loves this country, I'm ready to fight for the principles that make Texas strong and America exceptional," Teixeira said in a statement. "It takes teamwork to win, and I'm ready to help defend President [Donald] Trump's America First agenda, Texas families, and individual liberty."

Roy, who has represented the 21st Congressional District since 2019, is running for attorney general of Texas.

"Texas is under assault — from open-border politicians, radical leftists and faceless foreign corporations that threaten our sovereignty, safety and our way of life," Roy said in a statement when announcing his campaign. "It's time to draw a line in the sand. As Attorney General, I will fight every single day for our God-given rights, for our families and for the future of Texas."

According to his website, Teixeira previously donated to Roy's 2021 reelection campaign, as well as to Texas Gov. Greg Abbott and Trump. It also says that if elected, Teixeira would push for increased border security and to slash government spending.

Teixeira started his career with the Rangers in 2003 and also played for the New York Yankees, Atlanta Braves and Los Angeles Angels. He won the Silver Slugger Award three times, the Gold Glove five times, and helped the Yankees win the 2009 World Series.