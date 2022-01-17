×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: Money | mark takano | fourday | workweek

Rep. Mark Takano Explains Push for Four-Day Work Week

Rep. Mark Takano.
Rep. Mark Takano D-Calif., at a news conference, Oct. 15, 2019 in Washington, D.C.  (Photo by Zach Gibson/Getty Images)

By    |   Monday, 17 January 2022 11:28 AM

Rep. Mark Takano, D-Calif., told Business Insider on Monday that a shorter work week would improve low wages, give workers more power in their workplace, and help chart a course for how things will change, post-pandemic.

"There's a great sort of opening for people to see it as part of a new normal, a new normal that they'd like to build," Takano said. "800,000 Americans dying within a two to three year span has been traumatizing, and we have an opportunity now to look at the world with far-more experienced eyes."

Takano’s bill would revise the Fair Labor Standards Act that established the 40-hour work week. In his interview on Monday, the congressman pointed to the large numbers of people resigning from their jobs in the past year as evidence that Americans are ready to rethink work.

"This much stronger connection to human mortality has made people value their time," Takano said. "I think there was a 'great realization' among a lot of Americans — how hard they're working and that they wanted to move on from the jobs that they were working at. So a four-day work week is something that connects a lot of Americans." 

He added, "I care about making capitalism sustainable and more humane — and less low-road and less cutthroat.”

Takano said that if a shorter work week is combined with an improved minimum wage, stronger unions, and better overtime conditions, then, "I think we do have a chance of seeing people actually making a livable salary, a livable wage at 32 hours a week.

"We want a world where there is a sustainable wage for everybody. We need workers to be able to have some leverage with regard to employers. It can't be that all the power is with employers."

© 2022 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
Rep. Mark Takano, D-Calif., told Business Insider on Monday that a shorter work week would improve low wages, and help chart a course for how things will change post-pandemic.
mark takano, fourday, workweek
294
2022-28-17
Monday, 17 January 2022 11:28 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved