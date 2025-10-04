NFL Analyst, Former QB Mark Sanchez Arrested After Being Stabbed

Former NFL quarterback and current Fox Sports analyst Mark Sanchez was charged with battery after a fight in downtown Indianapolis that left him hospitalized with stab wounds Saturday shortly after midnight, police and the TV network said.

Indianapolis police charged Sanchez, 38, with battery with injury, unlawful entry of a motor vehicle and public intoxication, all misdemeanors. Sanchez is still in the hospital and was not booked in the county jail, police said in a statement, adding that final decisions on charges will be made by the Marion County Prosecutor's Office.

The prosecutor's office did not immediately return a request for comment.

An earlier statement from Indianapolis police said two men were in a "physical disturbance" in downtown Indianapolis around 12:30 a.m., with one receiving stab wounds and the other cuts. A statement from Fox Sports said Sanchez was in stable condition in the hospital.

Police said the fight was "an isolated incident between the two men and not a random act of violence." The other man's name was not released. Indianapolis police do not identify victims or suspects "unless the suspect is arrested, charged or being sought," the statement said.

Sanchez played 10 seasons in the NFL, starting with the New York Jets for five years before short stints with several other franchises. He has not played in the National Football League since 2018.

He was slated to cover Sunday's game between the Indianapolis Colts and the Las Vegas Raiders, according to Fox Sports. "We are deeply grateful to the medical team for their exceptional care and support," the network said in a statement posted on X.

"Sending our thoughts and love to Mark Sanchez and his family. Hoping for a speedy recovery, 6," said the Jets, referencing his jersey number.