NATO Chief Rutte: China Key to Moscow's War Machine

In one of the most forceful warnings from NATO leadership in years, Secretary-General Mark Rutte delivered a high-impact address in Berlin today, saying that a major war with Russia could unfold if Western nations do not act swiftly to bolster their defenses.

A central and striking element of Rutte's speech was his characterization of China as a critical military and industrial enabler of Russia's war effort.

He declared bluntly that "the answer" to how Russian President Vladimir Putin has been able to sustain the war in Ukraine is China — calling Beijing "Russia's lifeline."

Rutte said that without Chinese support, Moscow could not maintain its war machine at its current scale.

Rutte underscored that about 80% of critical electronic components used in Russian drones and other weapon systems originate in China, a factor that significantly bolsters Russia's capacity to continue offensive operations.

He said that Chinese technology is present in the very systems used against civilians in Ukrainian cities such as Kyiv and Kharkiv.

Experts and Western intelligence assessments echo parts of Rutte's assessment.

According to multiple open-source reports, China has supplied a range of dual-use and military-related items to Russia since the start of the invasion of Ukraine in 2022.

These include navigation gear, drone parts, thermal imaging sensors, and ammunition components such as nitrocellulose — a key ingredient in modern propellants — that help sustain prolonged combat operations.

Chinese companies have also been linked to the movement of military parts and potential weapons systems that reach Russia through third countries, according to Western officials.

NATO and U.S. officials have described China's contributions to Russia's war effort as a "decisive enabler," though Beijing insists it does not directly supply arms and maintains it strictly controls exports of dual-use goods.

Rutte also pointed to North Korea and Iran as additional sources of military equipment and ammunition for Russia, complicating the alliance's efforts to reduce Moscow's battlefield effectiveness.

While China's role is predominantly in industrial and technological supply chains, North Korea and Iran have been accused of delivering artillery shells, missiles, and other physical munitions to Russian forces.

His remarks align with broader intelligence and diplomatic reporting indicating that Russia has deepened military-industrial ties with several non-Western partners to blunt the impact of Western sanctions and arms embargoes. Analysts note these networks provide Moscow with both hardware and the technological inputs necessary for sustained production.

Rutte delivered his speech against the backdrop of ongoing negotiations and diplomatic efforts to end the nearly four-year conflict in Ukraine.

While a U.S. push for a peace deal continues, Rutte stressed that Russia's actions suggest it may prefer continuing "the slaughter" unless deterred decisively.

He warned that should Russia succeed in occupying Ukraine fully, its forces would be positioned closer to NATO's eastern flank, necessitating a major expansion in NATO's military posture.

Rutte also urged greater unity among NATO allies and stronger defense production capabilities, including missiles, artillery shells, and air defense systems — a direct appeal to sustain support for Ukraine while deterring possible future aggression against alliance territories.