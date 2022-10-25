Mark Meadows Asks Judge to Block Subpoena in Georgia Probe

Former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows is asking a South Carolina judge to block a subpoena from a Georgia probe into possible interference in the 2020 election.

In the filing, Meadows claimed the Georgia probe could not require him to testify since it's not a criminal investigation.

Since Meadows is a South Carolina resident, the probe must get a judge's approval in his home state. He has urged the court in Pickens County, South Carolina, to deny the request on the grounds that South Carolina's law on out-of-state witnesses does not apply to a civil inquiries like that of the Georgia probe.

Meadows tried to assert executive privilege and has said the subpoena is no longer valid since he was supposed to appear on Sept. 27.

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis issued the subpoena. She is also spearheading the Georgia investigation.

The former White House chief of staff was in Georgia in December, 2020, visiting to observe a post-election audit. He was also on a January, 2021, call between former President Trump and Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger.

The call is now infamously known for Trump asking Raffensperger to “find” 11,780 more votes.

Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., has also attempted to avoid a subpoena from the probe. He went as far as to submit an emergency application to the Supreme Court after a lower appeals court declined to prevent the testimony.

Just days before the senator was expected to respond, Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas granted Graham's request on Monday.

