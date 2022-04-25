×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: mark levin | elon musk

Mark Levin Returns to Twitter, Cites New Ownership

Mark Levin Returns to Twitter, Cites New Ownership
Mark Levin in 2016. (Saul Loeb/AFP via Getty Images)

By    |   Monday, 25 April 2022 07:53 PM

Conservative talk show host Mark Levin returned to Twitter on Monday following the announcement that billionaire Elon Musk will be buying the social media platform and taking it private.

"Thanks to new ownership, I’ve decided to come back!" Levin tweeted on Monday, his first tweet since Jan. 8, 2021 when he tweeted: "I have suspended my own Twitter account in protest against Twitter’s fascism. I ask all my followers to join me now on Parler and Rumble."

Levin was among a slew of conservatives who left Twitter after it permanently suspended then-President Donald Trump over two tweets it said could be interpreted as inciting more violence following the January 6 riots at the U.S. Capitol building.

Trump himself said he will not be returning to Twitter even if Musk revokes his suspension as part of reforms on free speech. Instead, Trump said, he will stick with his own social media platform Truth Social, which Trump Media and Technology Group CEO Devin Nunes told Newsmax last week is expected to go online fully by the end of this month.

As of early Monday evening, Levin had posted two more tweets, a response to Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, welcoming him back: "Thanks Brother Ted!" — and a tweet noting his was "#1 on Top Tweet of the day! Go Levinites!"

Multiple fans replied that they, too, had either signed up again or resumed tweeting again on the news that Musk had purchased Twitter.

© 2022 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
Conservative talk show host Mark Levin returned to Twitter on Monday following the announcement that billionaire Elon Musk will be buying the social media platform and taking it private..
mark levin, elon musk
241
2022-53-25
Monday, 25 April 2022 07:53 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved