Mark Levin Returns to Twitter, Cites New Ownership

Conservative talk show host Mark Levin returned to Twitter on Monday following the announcement that billionaire Elon Musk will be buying the social media platform and taking it private.

"Thanks to new ownership, I’ve decided to come back!" Levin tweeted on Monday, his first tweet since Jan. 8, 2021 when he tweeted: "I have suspended my own Twitter account in protest against Twitter’s fascism. I ask all my followers to join me now on Parler and Rumble."

Levin was among a slew of conservatives who left Twitter after it permanently suspended then-President Donald Trump over two tweets it said could be interpreted as inciting more violence following the January 6 riots at the U.S. Capitol building.

Trump himself said he will not be returning to Twitter even if Musk revokes his suspension as part of reforms on free speech. Instead, Trump said, he will stick with his own social media platform Truth Social, which Trump Media and Technology Group CEO Devin Nunes told Newsmax last week is expected to go online fully by the end of this month.

As of early Monday evening, Levin had posted two more tweets, a response to Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, welcoming him back: "Thanks Brother Ted!" — and a tweet noting his was "#1 on Top Tweet of the day! Go Levinites!"

Multiple fans replied that they, too, had either signed up again or resumed tweeting again on the news that Musk had purchased Twitter.