Mark Levin: Biden 'Corrupt,' Jack Smith 'Sleezy,' MSM 'Lapdogs'

A conservative talk show host fumed on Twitter Tuesday that the mainstream media, the Department of Justice, and the Democrat Party were all in cahoots perpetuating a two-tiered justice — permanently staining American institutions.

"While beating their chests about the horrors of Trump holding classified information, the fact is that the corrupt Biden DOJ, sleazy Jack Smith's office, and the usual corrupt media lapdogs have publicly identified, characterized, and even released whatever classified information is known to the public," conservative talk show host Mark Levin tweeted.

Ostensibly, Levin's rant was spurred by an audio clip leaked to CNN of former President Donald Trump discussing with a "staffer" the Department of Defense and General Mark Milley's assertions Trump wanted to invade Iran.

"This wasn't done by me, this was him," Trump said, referring to Milley. "All sorts of stuff — pages long. Look," he added, directing attention to the documents.

Despite the clip being audio only, nothing else is known about the documents — their classified nature or otherwise.

For Levin, he goes on to say that "in this," leaking of an audio clip, the mainstream media have moreover "committed scores of felonies, interfered in a presidential election, and have pushed the nation to the brink of some kind of civil war, while smearing and denouncing Trump and his supporters. Trump hasn't leaked anything to the public. They have."

And while "we know nothing about the context of the audio. Nothing. We are fed exactly two minutes via CNN, a favorite state-run media outlet. We know no more or no less than they tell us. And the multiple felonies committed by the regime in leaking the tape will be ignored. Felonies committed in pursuit of Trump are no longer felonies. The 'justice system' is dead. The Democrat Party owns the federal government."

Earlier, Levin asserts that after 50 years in Washington, President Joe Biden has garnered commanding control over the federal bureaucracy.

Through bribery and corruption, Levin accuses the Biden family and the Biden administration of using federal law enforcement to target political opponents while simultaneously protecting itself.

He claims that evidence of financial improprieties involving foreign government payoffs and shady financial schemes, particularly concerning China, is being suppressed, and that Biden himself may be acting as a "Manchurian president" influenced by foreign powers.