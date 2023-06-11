×
Tags: mark levin | bill barr | trump | indictment

Mark Levin: Barr 'Repulsive' for Attacks on Trump

By    |   Sunday, 11 June 2023 04:42 PM EDT

Conservative commentator Mark Levin called Bill Barr "repulsive" and said the former attorney general's statement — in which Barr called the indictment against former President Donald Trump "very, very damning" and said Trump being seen as a victim is ridiculous — is "ignorant."

Levin presented his criticism in a series of tweets, saying that "Barr is repulsive. His statement is gratuitous and even ignorant," adding, "I wish I could question Bill Barr in front of a grand jury about his handling of documents, including classified information, during the course of his two tenures as AG."

Levin pressed further about how Barr should look at his own conduct before passing judgment, tweeting, "Hey, Bill Barr, did you ever read classified information when you were driven back and forth from DOJ [Department of Justice] and your house? That's a violation of the Espionage Act. When your papers were boxed up at the end of both tenures as AG, did you provide guidance to your staff on what could be removed? Was it in writing? Did you remove unclassified government documents when you departed, including letters on AG stationary? Did you keep a list of what you removed?"

Levin also said Barr's views are colored by his antagonism toward the former president, tweeting, "You're appearing on TV more than Michael Avenatti did because of your hate for Trump, but nobody grills you."

In addition, the conservative commentator wrote that the indictment against Trump was very selective, since "[Joe] Biden and [Mike] Pence, as former VPs [vice presidents], clearly violated the Espionage Act. Hillary Clinton clearly violated the Espionage Act. None of them were criminally charged."

Special counsel Robert Hur is investigating Biden's possession of classified documents.

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Newsfront
Sunday, 11 June 2023 04:42 PM
