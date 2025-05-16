Bill Aims to Improve Western Water Infrastructure

A bipartisan, bicameral bill to improve the rapidly decaying and vastly overworked water infrastructure in the American West was introduced in Congress this week.

Sen. Mark Kelly, D-Ariz., and Sen. John Curtis, R-Utah, brought the Restoring Water Infrastructure and Innovation (WIFIA) Eligibility Act to the Senate on Tuesday aimed at improving water quality and storage infrastructure. Companion legislation was also introduced in the House by Jim Costa, D-Calif., and Dan Newhouse, R-Wash.

"Utah's rapid population growth is placing significant pressure on our community water resources," Curtis said in a statement adding, "This bipartisan legislation would make it easier for local governments and utilities to invest in critical water infrastructure projects — helping ensure we can meet the growing needs of our communities."

The bill changes how projects are classified to accelerate their loan approval process. In the 2014 version, labeling something a federal project tended to delay the funding. The new version aims to ensure that WIFIA assistance is deemed nonfederal as long as the recipient is a nonfederal entity and repayment sources are nonfederal.

The revised bill will also:

Amend the 2014 WIFIA Act to clarify the budgetary treatment of financial assistance for hybrid-funded projects.

Unlock a broader array of essential water infrastructure projects, including those that involve cost-sharing between federal and non-federal entities, thereby allowing communities to benefit from the completion of critical infrastructure projects at an optimal scale

"Strengthening Arizona's water infrastructure is key to the growth and prosperity of our state," Kelly said noting that the bill "will cut red tape" to expand access to federal funds.

"This shared effort" Kelly added, could "help modernize our water infrastructure and address critical water challenges facing communities in Arizona and the West."