WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: mark kelly | john curtis | arizona | utah | water

Bill Aims to Improve Western Water Infrastructure

By    |   Friday, 16 May 2025 04:39 PM EDT

A bipartisan, bicameral bill to improve the rapidly decaying and vastly overworked water infrastructure in the American West was introduced in Congress this week.

Sen. Mark Kelly, D-Ariz., and Sen. John Curtis, R-Utah, brought the Restoring Water Infrastructure and Innovation (WIFIA) Eligibility Act to the Senate on Tuesday aimed at improving water quality and storage infrastructure. Companion legislation was also introduced in the House by Jim Costa, D-Calif., and Dan Newhouse, R-Wash.

"Utah's rapid population growth is placing significant pressure on our community water resources," Curtis said in a statement adding, "This bipartisan legislation would make it easier for local governments and utilities to invest in critical water infrastructure projects — helping ensure we can meet the growing needs of our communities."

The bill changes how projects are classified to accelerate their loan approval process. In the 2014 version, labeling something a federal project tended to delay the funding. The new version aims to ensure that WIFIA assistance is deemed nonfederal as long as the recipient is a nonfederal entity and repayment sources are nonfederal.

The revised bill will also:

  • Amend the 2014 WIFIA Act to clarify the budgetary treatment of financial assistance for hybrid-funded projects. 
  • Unlock a broader array of essential water infrastructure projects, including those that involve cost-sharing between federal and non-federal entities, thereby allowing communities to benefit from the completion of critical infrastructure projects at an optimal scale

"Strengthening Arizona's water infrastructure is key to the growth and prosperity of our state," Kelly said noting that the bill "will cut red tape" to expand access to federal funds.

"This shared effort" Kelly added, could "help modernize our water infrastructure and address critical water challenges facing communities in Arizona and the West."

James Morley III

James Morley III is a writer with more than two decades of experience in entertainment, travel, technology, and science and nature. 

© 2025 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
A bipartisan, bicameral bill to improve the rapidly decaying and vastly overworked water infrastructure in the American West was introduced in Congress this week.
mark kelly, john curtis, arizona, utah, water
285
2025-39-16
Friday, 16 May 2025 04:39 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved