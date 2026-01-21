Sen. Mark Kelly Considering 2028 Presidential Bid

Embattled Sen. Mark Kelly, D-Ariz., is weighing a possible run for the White House in 2028 as he faces mounting scrutiny over his message to service members last fall to buck unlawful presidential orders.

In an interview with CNN that aired Wednesday, Kelly called a potential presidential bid a "tough decision," saying it would depend in part on how Democrats perform in the upcoming midterm elections.

"I have not decided," said Kelly, a former astronaut and Navy combat pilot. "There's plenty of time to decide."

He added: "I still think it needs to be the right person at the right time. Once we get past this election, we'll figure out what that is. And it's also going to depend a little bit on how we do."

Kelly drew national attention — and some criticism — in November after taking part in a video addressed to military members warning them not to follow what he described as "illegal orders" from President Donald Trump.

In the video, Kelly said troops have a constitutional duty to refuse unlawful commands, framing the message as a safeguard against abuses of power.

The remarks prompted swift backlash from Trump, who blasted Kelly and other Democrats on Truth Social and labeled their statements "seditious."

Shortly afterward, the Pentagon announced it had opened an investigation into Kelly — a retired Navy captain — citing "serious allegations of misconduct" tied to the video. Defense officials said the review could include recalling Kelly to active duty, pursuing administrative action, or even a court-martial.

Pentagon officials later confirmed the review could also result in a reduction of Kelly's retirement rank and a loss of military pension benefits, an unusually severe step against a former officer now serving in Congress.

Kelly has pushed back, calling the Pentagon's actions unconstitutional and politically motivated. He has filed a federal lawsuit against War Secretary Pete Hegseth and the Department of War, arguing they lack the authority to discipline a sitting U.S. senator for protected speech.

Kelly entered the Senate in December 2020 after winning a special election to fill the seat once held by the late Republican Sen. John McCain. He won a full six-year term in 2022.