GOP Rep. Mark Green to Resign House Seat

Monday, 09 June 2025 06:58 PM EDT

House Homeland Security Committee Chair Mark Green, R-Tenn., has informed leadership, including Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., that he intends to leave Congress early, Punchbowl News reported Monday.

Green intends to resign after President Donald Trump signs his funding legislation, the One Big Beautiful Bill Act, into law, according to the report.

Green has told fellow Republicans that he has a job lined up, according to the report.

Green had initially announced in February 2024 that he would not seek reelection but changed his mind after GOP colleagues and Trump urged him to reconsider. He won handily last November. He was first elected to Congress in 2018.

Green represents Tennessee's 7th Congressional District, a solidly red district.

Monday, 09 June 2025 06:58 PM
