Mark Cuban: No Plans to Run in 2024

Billionaire Mark Cuban on Wednesday said he has no plans to run for president in 2024 after speculation over a potential bid mounted when he announced he will leave ABC’s "Shark Tank" next year and sell his majority stake in the NBA Dallas Mavericks to the mega-Republican donor Adelson family.

“No plans to run,” Cuban said in an email to NBC News.

During a Fox News interview in 2017, Cuban confirmed he was considering a run for president but had changed his mind.

"My kids love it, my wife hates it," he said of the idea. "So that's an influencing factor. My family is everything to me."

The agreement to sell the Dallas Mavericks to the Adelson family would be in the $3.5 billion range and take weeks for the league to process, according to a person who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because details weren’t being made public.

Cuban would retain control of basketball operations in the deal.

The company, controlled by Miriam Adelson, widow of casino magnate Sheldon Adelson, announced on Tuesday it was selling $2 billion of her shares to buy an unspecified professional sports team.

Cuban said almost a year ago he was interested in partnering with Sands. He has been a proponent of legalizing gambling in Texas, an issue that didn’t make it out of the state Legislature in a biennial session that ended earlier this year.

Information from the Associated Press was used in this report.