GOP Rep. Alford Challenges Trump's Beef Import Plan

Rep. Mark Alford, R-Mo., is challenging President Donald Trump over Trump's announced plan to boost imports of beef from Argentina to help lower prices in the United States.

"Importing more Argentinian beef undermines those very same producers who we all want to help, distorts markets, and weakens public health," Alford posted on X.

He said he cannot support importing more beef to the U.S.

"American beef is second to none, and we shouldn't try to replace it with lesser foreign products," Alford said. "I strongly urge the Administration to reconsider this action."

He urged Trump to focus instead on a move from the U.S. Department of Agriculture to promote American-raised beef.

He called the USDA plan "a promising step that supports Missouri producers," saying it would "encourage more domestic beef consumption, develop the next generation of cattle ranchers, and streamline regulations for small processors."

In a video posted online, Alford talked with industry insiders about what causes high beef prices.

Restaurant owner Sherry Keegan blamed large packing houses.

"It's the big four, big five packing houses. They tend to manipulate the pricing by shortening their kill days," she said.

Keegan explained that "rather than killing five days a week, having a five-day-a-week slaughter schedule, they'll reduce it down to three days and the price of beef, price of meat will go up."

Mo-Kan Livestock owner Jim Hertzog told the lawmaker that another issue involves small cattle herds.

"We're short on numbers. It's just that simple, and the reason we're short on numbers is three years of drought, and a lot of cows were sold and slaughtered, and they're not there to raise the calves," Hertzog said.

He added that the solution is to "rebuild the herd. The solution is not to bring in other beef."

Trump suggested on Sunday that the United States could import beef from Argentina as part of a plan to lower high U.S. beef prices. Analysts noted that Argentina's beef exports make up only a small share of the U.S. market.

Beef producers in the U.S. immediately raised concerns about the idea.