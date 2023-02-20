×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: marjorie | taylor | greene | national | divorce | biden

MTG: 'We Need a National Divorce'

Marjorie Taylor Greene
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga. (Getty Images)

By    |   Monday, 20 February 2023 01:01 PM EST

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., called for a "national divorce" to separate the country's blue and red states, and said President Joe Biden should be impeached for putting another nation's problems ahead of those in the U.S.

Greene tweeted her remarks on the Presidents Day holiday.

"We need a national divorce," Greene tweeted Monday morning. "We need to separate by red states and blue states and shrink the federal government.

"Everyone I talk to says this. From the sick and disgusting woke culture issues shoved down our throats to the Democrat's traitorous America Last policies, we are done."

Minutes earlier, Greene took issue with President Joe Biden's surprise visit on Monday to Ukraine.

"Biden didn't go to East Palestine, Ohio on President's Day. He went to Ukraine, a NON-NATO nation, whose leader is an actor and is apparently now commanding our United States military to world war," tweeted Greene, referring to the derailment of a train carrying toxic chemicals.

"We must impeach this America Last fool before it's too late."

Greene said Biden's trip was "incredibly insulting."

"Today on our President's Day, Joe Biden, the President of the United States chose Ukraine over America, while forcing the American people to pay for Ukraine's government and war,” she wrote while sharing The Wall Street Journal's story about the president's trip.

"I can not express how much Americans hate Joe Biden."

Greene also criticized Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy for his appearance when meeting with Biden.

"President's Day 2023. Zelenskyy can't even wear a tie as he greets the President of the United States," Greene wrote. "He gladly takes our money in sweat shirts and t-shirts, but Biden is dressed up. So insulting. America Last!!!"

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., called for a "national divorce" to separate the country's blue and red states, and said President Joe Biden should be impeached for putting another nation's problems ahead of those in the U.S.
marjorie, taylor, greene, national, divorce, biden
283
2023-01-20
Monday, 20 February 2023 01:01 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved