MTG: 'We Need a National Divorce'

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., called for a "national divorce" to separate the country's blue and red states, and said President Joe Biden should be impeached for putting another nation's problems ahead of those in the U.S.

Greene tweeted her remarks on the Presidents Day holiday.

"We need a national divorce," Greene tweeted Monday morning. "We need to separate by red states and blue states and shrink the federal government.

"Everyone I talk to says this. From the sick and disgusting woke culture issues shoved down our throats to the Democrat's traitorous America Last policies, we are done."

Minutes earlier, Greene took issue with President Joe Biden's surprise visit on Monday to Ukraine.

"Biden didn't go to East Palestine, Ohio on President's Day. He went to Ukraine, a NON-NATO nation, whose leader is an actor and is apparently now commanding our United States military to world war," tweeted Greene, referring to the derailment of a train carrying toxic chemicals.

"We must impeach this America Last fool before it's too late."

Greene said Biden's trip was "incredibly insulting."

"Today on our President's Day, Joe Biden, the President of the United States chose Ukraine over America, while forcing the American people to pay for Ukraine's government and war,” she wrote while sharing The Wall Street Journal's story about the president's trip.

"I can not express how much Americans hate Joe Biden."

Greene also criticized Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy for his appearance when meeting with Biden.

"President's Day 2023. Zelenskyy can't even wear a tie as he greets the President of the United States," Greene wrote. "He gladly takes our money in sweat shirts and t-shirts, but Biden is dressed up. So insulting. America Last!!!"