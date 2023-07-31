MTG 'Hopes' Bobulinski Will Be Next to Testify Against Bidens

On the heels of testimony from one former business partner of Hunter Biden's on Monday, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., said she "hopes" to hear from another one very soon – Tony Bobulinski.

Greene made the comments to the Daily Caller, hours after Devon Archer testified before the House Oversight Committee about the Biden family's foreign business dealings.

"We will have more people coming," Greene told the Daily Caller on Monday. "I'll give you one that I hope to see on that list that is a name that people know: Tony Bobulinski. I hope we see him September.

"I think both of them, [Archer and Bobulinski] being business partners with Hunter Biden — I think having those types of testimonies are incredibly important," Greene added.

It was Bobulinski who offered to testify before a Delaware grand jury about the business dealings of Hunter and James Biden, Joe Biden's brother, with erstwhile Chinese energy company CEFC in 2017.

An attorney for Bobulinski reportedly reached out to Delaware U.S. Attorney David Weiss to inform him that he "was available" to testify. Weiss never returned the attorney's phone call, CBS News reported in June.

Bobulinski told Tucker Carlson, then of Fox News, that the Bidens wanted to make "billions" through dealings with China when Joe Biden was vice president. Bobulinski said then that Hunter Biden received "over $5 million."

Bobulinski has previously said he met with Joe Biden. Prior to a presidential debate in October 2020, invited by the Trump campaign, Bobulinski said he met personally with Joe Biden in 2017.

"I've heard Joe Biden say that he's never discussed business with Hunter. That is false. I have firsthand knowledge about this because I directly dealt with the Biden family, including Joe Biden," Bobulinski said at a press conference ahead of a Trump-Biden debate.

Archer appeared Monday behind closed doors about Hunter Biden's alleged scheme to peddle influence while on the board of Ukraine energy company Burisma. Republicans hope that Archer can link Joe Biden to Hunter Biden's dealings.