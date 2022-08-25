Rep. Greene 'Swatted' by False 911 Call for Second Time in Two Nights

The Georgia home of Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., was swatted for the second time this week Thursday morning, after police responded to a false 911 call at Greene's Rome, Georgia, residence, according to local law enforcement.

The first swatting call occurred Wednesday morning.

"Swatting" involves someone making a prank call to emergency services, in an attempt to entice a large number of armed police officers to a particular address. Cloudfare.com has tweaked its definition of swatting as a "harassment technique most often perpetrated by members of the online gaming community."

For Thursday's swat, multiple officers from the Rome Police Department showed up at Greene's home shortly before 3 a.m. They were responding to a call that allegedly entailed "a male possibly shooting his family members and then himself," according to the RPD.

The suspect, who called through an internet chat that appeared to be a suicide crisis line, reportedly told police responders that a man "came out as transgender and claimed they shot the family" at Greene's address.

It was a false report.

"If anyone tried to stop me from shooting myself, I will shoot them," said the caller, who reportedly submitted the name "Wayne Greene" and warned that "they would be waiting for us," according to the police report.

The police report states the Rome officers went to the front door and explained the situation to the freshman congresswoman. A press statement also confirmed "this was a second false report."

The report also explains that Rome police couldn't identify the true source of the suicide chat line "due to the person(s) using a VPN."

A few hours later, Greene acknowledged the second incident via Twitter.

The first tweet read, "Swatted again last night."

The second post was a retweet to an Epoch Times story, in which Greene was quoted as saying, "Not only did they put my life and my family's life in danger, they also put the police officers' lives in danger."

The Epoch tweet then added, "Officials are investigating after a fake shooting report triggered an armed response to the home @RepMTG"

U.S. Capitol Police has launched an investigation into the swatting attempts on Greene.

On Wednesday, after the first swatting, Greene told Newsmax she experienced a "very serious, and scary awakening" at 1 a.m. in Rome.

Upon first noticing some lights outside her home in the middle of the night, Greene told "American Agenda," that she "jumped out of bed, got dressed, and I went to pick up my gun simply because I was really afraid of who might be at the door.

"Obviously, in the middle of the night, [I] wasn't expecting anyone, but I just had a gut feeling to leave the gun where it is and not carry it with me, and that's not normal for me," said Greene.