Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene's Husband Seeking a Divorce

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene's husband, Perry, has filed for divorce, saying in court documents that their marriage is "irretrievably broken," noting that he and his wife are already separated.

In his filing on Wednesday, Greene asked the Floyd County Superior Court in Georgia to seal the proceedings, "because the parties’ significant privacy interest in sealing the records outweighs the public’s minuscule interest in access to said records," reports The Hill.

He further asks for an equitable division of their assets and debt, and says in the filing that "sensitive personal and financial information" will come out in the case, which will "negatively impact the parties’ privacy interests."

The couple has been married for 27 years, since August 1995, and shares three adult children, reports Fox News.

The Georgia Republican congresswoman, in a statement shared with The Hill, called the matter "private and personal," and said that "marriage is a wonderful thing and I’m a firm believer in it. Our society is formed by a husband and wife creating a family to nurture and protect."

She added in the statement, which did not directly mention Wednesday's divorce filing, that "together, Perry and I formed our family and raised three great kids. He gave me the best job title you can ever earn: Mom. I’ll always be grateful for how great of a dad he is to our children." She has signed a document in the Floyd County court docket confirming she received the divorce filings.

Perry Greene, meanwhile, said in a statement that his estranged wife is his "best friend," but that they are headed in different directions.

"Our family is our most important thing we have done," he said. "As we go on different paths we will continue to focus on our 3 incredible kids and their future endeavors and our friendship."

Rep. Greene is running for re-election in November's midterms in Georgia's 14th Congressional District.