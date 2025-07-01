Rep. Greene: AI Rider Cut From Megabill 'Huge Win'

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., hailed the defeat of a provision in the budget reconciliation bill Tuesday that would have prohibited states from regulating artificial intelligence technology, calling the Senate's decision to remove it a "huge win for federalism."

"I told the White House I couldn't support the One Big Beautiful Bill with the AI moratorium inside," Greene wrote on X on Tuesday before the Senate sent the sweeping tax relief and spending package back to the House.

"Banning states from regulating AI for 10 years is a gift to Big Tech and a disaster for American workers and states' rights," she continued. "Thanks to Senator @MarshaBlackburn, we got it OUT. That's a huge win for federalism and the America First agenda."

Greene initially voted for the House version of the bill, which contained the AI moratorium, before reversing course and declaring her opposition to that section, which she says violates states' rights.

The Georgia lawmaker also thanked Sen. Marsha Blackburn, R-Tenn., for pushing to remove the moratorium in the upper chamber.

"I just want to thank Sen. Marsha Blackburn," Greene told former White House aide Steve Bannon in a video clip she included with her post. "She did an incredible job. She has not had any sleep yet. She stayed up all night long fighting to get the AI moratorium out, and I'm really grateful for her fight."

"I had told the White House I couldn't vote for it," she said. "There's no way I can destroy states' rights, and there's no way I can let AI have free rein and the potential destruction that it could have for 10 years without states being able to protect themselves and the people that live there and their jobs and their children."

The AI provision seemed set to pass with the rest of the legislative package after Blackburn drafted new language with Senate Commerce, Science and Transportation Committee Chair Ted Cruz, R-Texas, on Sunday night.

According to The Hill, the reworked provision prohibited states from regulating AI for five years instead of 10, and had exemptions for publicity rights and online child safety.

But in a surprising twist, Blackburn withdrew her support for it late Monday and instead pushed for an amendment to strip the AI moratorium from the reconciliation bill altogether. The amendment passed in a 99-1 vote early Tuesday, according to The Hill.

The bill returns to the House for a possible vote on Wednesday.

In a joint statement, House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La.; Majority Leader Steve Scalise, R-La.; Majority Whip Tom Emmer, R-Minn.; and Republican Conference Chair Lisa McClain, R-Mich., said the House will consider the bill for final passage immediately and get it to President Donald Trump's desk for signature by the Fourth of July.